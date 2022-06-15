Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s Relationship Timeline

June 2011

Harris announced his engagement after the state of New York legalized same sex marriage. However, he said the proposals happened years prior.

“David and I did propose to each other, but over five years ago!” he wrote via Twitter. “We’ve been wearing engagement rings for ages, waiting for an available date.”

Burtka popped the question in 2007 on the street corner where they first met. Harris made his own proposal to Burtka in 2008 during their Valentine’s Day celebration in Santa Monica.