November 2006

The It’s a Sin actor publicly came out as gay.

In 2021, Harris reflected on the process of announcing one’s sexuality. “The coming out process, I just feel strongly, that it is so individual, there are so many variables and shades of grey within it, that it’s no one’s right to dictate any of it,” he told Glamour UK. “There’s a lot of metaphoric thought processes that come with making decisions. I think it’s a long process.”