Nene Expands Her Claims

On Monday, May 2, 2022, Leakes expanded her claims that she has been “silenced” by Bravo.

“I’ve been blacklisted,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star explained in a statement to TMZ. If you haven’t worked in more than three years when all of a sudden you’re working and sought after, then suddenly you’re not working, it’s being blacklisted. I haven’t caused any problems on any sets. Everybody I’ve worked with, I’ve had a good relationship with except for this group of people.”

The TV personality added: “We’re talking about discrimination, we’re not talking about a show. It has nothing to do with having a temper tantrum and wanting a show. I never wanted my own show. I mean, I had many opportunities to have one — that’s not it. It’s discrimination, that’s what it is.”