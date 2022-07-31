How Has Shonda Rhimes Reacted?

“There is so much joy in seeing audiences fall in love with Bridgerton and watching the creative ways they express their fandom,” the Grey’s Anatomy creator told Deadline in a statement. “What started as a fun celebration by Barlow & Bear on social media has turned into the blatant taking of intellectual property solely for Barlow & Bear’s financial benefit.”

She added: “This property was created by Julia Quinn and brought to life on screen through the hard work of countless individuals. Just as Barlow & Bear would not allow others to appropriate their IP for profit, Netflix cannot stand by and allow Barlow & Bear to do the same with Bridgerton.”