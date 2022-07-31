What Was the Initial Reaction to the Musical?

Shortly after the women posted their first song to social media, the official Netflix account reshared the clip in January 2021, captioning it: “A rather talented bunch indeed. Consider this author impressed.”

Chris Van Dusen, who served as the showrunner for the first two seasons, noted via Twitter that he was blown away by the musical at the time

Quinn, for her part, told E! News later that month that she was equally impressed.

“I know all about the musical and that is just blowing my mind,” she told the outlet. “I can’t believe that’s actually happening. I’ll be sort of humming in the shower and realize I’ve been humming one of the Bridgerton the Musical songs.”