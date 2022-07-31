What’s the ‘Unofficial Bridgerton Musical?’

Barlow and Bear began theorizing what “Bridgerton would look like as a musical” in a series of TikTok videos in early 2021, shortly after season 1’s premiere. The composers posted a variety of songs inspired by the characters of Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor), Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page), Eloise Bridgerton (Jessie) and more. As interest in their catchy tunes went viral Barlow and Bear eventually recorded a full-length album. The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical soundtrack was nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which it won in April.