June 2021

Schulman gushed over his wife in an Instagram post commemorating the anniversary of their first date. “It’s been six years since we swapped spit and you stole my heart,” he wrote. “Thank you for being the answer to all my questions, the combination to my lock and the key to my map. I don’t know much, but I do know that everyday I get to be with you is going to be fun and new and expansive in more ways than I could ever imagine. I love you more than you will ever believe and would go on that first date with you a million times. Happy 1st date anniversary my love.”