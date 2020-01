Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The couple counted down at a party with their kids — Natasha, 15, Ella, 11, who the former athlete shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, and Max and Emme, 11, Lopez’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony. “Happy New Year’s, everybody. From our family to yours,” the Hustlers actress said in an Instagram Story video. “I hope you’re having the best night of your life with only the best to come.”