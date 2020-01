Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

“When you’re in bed before midnight is when you know you’re starting the new year right,” the singer captioned a video that showed her and her fiancé wearing flashing glasses as they snuggled with their pups, Nugget and Mighty. As Bloom’s dog started playfully growled, Perry said, “No growling in the new year.” The Pirates of the Caribbean actor responded, “Just kisses,” as Mighty licked his face.