Celebrations

How the Stars Celebrated New Year’s Eve 2019: Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Chrissy Teigen, More: Photos

By
Lisa Kudrow in a Pink Wig How the Stars Celebrated New Years Eve 2020
 Courtesy Lisa Kudrow/Instagram
26
27 / 26

Lisa Kudrow

The Friends alum donned a pink wig as she ushered in 2020.

 

Back to top