Celebrations How the Stars Celebrated New Year’s Eve 2019: Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Chrissy Teigen, More: Photos By Kathy Campbell January 2, 2020 Courtesy Ramona Singer/Instagram 26 27 / 26 Ramona Singer “Toasting to 2020 may your goals all happen!!” the Real Housewives of New York City star wrote. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Calling All Engaged Couples! Check Out These 5 Wedding Registry Must-Haves Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News