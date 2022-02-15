February 2022

After seeing critics attempting to diminish Matthew’s Super Bowl win, Kelly stood up for her husband via her Instagram Story. “Can y’all just let him enjoy this?!” the podcast host wrote. “It went from Matthew can’t win, to Matthew can’t win against winning teams, to Matthew can’t win big games, to Matthew can’t win playoff games, to Matthew can’t win it all.”

Kelly continued by addressing fans and players who felt that Matthew wasn’t Hall of Fame-worthy, despite winning the Lombardi Trophy. “We shouldn’t be talking about the HOF because he isn’t done playing this game. … [But] I can’t wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining years, just like he did IN ONE YEAR to everyone who said all the things listed above.”