January 2019

Kelly was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor called acoustic neuroma and underwent surgery to remove the tumor three months later. Her April 2019 surgery was a success, but she had to relearn how to move her body again.

“I could not have done it without this man next to me but also without all the support of the people that are close to us. We had parents here, siblings here, my mom was here for a long time. Our nanny is exceptional. I trust her more with my kids than I trust myself,” Kelly told Detroit’s’ WDIV-TV in September of that year. “I told Matthew, I think about those people who go through this and don’t have these privileges that we have and how they heal. They have to be complete rock stars because I truly don’t know how I would have done it without these people.”