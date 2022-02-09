January 2022

Kelly came to her man’s defense after his former Lions teammate Ndamukong Suh accused him of kicking him during the Rams game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 25. During the game, the Suh was flagged with taunting Matthew after he was seen by officials pointing his finger in the quarterback’s face.

“I asked Matthew last night [about the altercation] and he was like, ‘Honestly, I don’t really know what happened. I didn’t really know who tackled me. But I remember getting put to the ground and someone on me and got him off me to try to get to the next play, and then Suh was in my face telling me he was going to f— me up,’” Kelly said on her “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford” podcast.

While Matthew seemingly let the incident go after the beating the Bucs, Kelly was upset on her husband’s behalf. “I’m trying to give some grace here and not get very upset about the massive man threatening my husband. But at the same time, are you kidding? What are you doing?” she said. “It’s water under the bridge now, Matthew could care less.”