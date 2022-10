Antonio Dennard

The former athlete, who played for the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants during his NFL career, was killed in an October 2022 shooting. He was 32 years old.

According to local news outlet WFMZ, Dennard was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital following an incident outside a bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania. The death was ruled a homicide and a police investigation was launched.