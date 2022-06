Shane Olivea

The former San Diego Chargers player died in March 2022 at age 40. Three months later, E! News reported that the New York native died from “hypertensive heart disease,” with the contributory cause of death attributed to “obesity.” While playing in the NFL, Olivea developed an addiction to painkillers, checking in to rehab in 2008. He later said that he took 125 Vicodin tablets per day at the height of his addiction, estimating that he spent nearly $584,000 on pills.