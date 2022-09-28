How Did Nia React to the Scandal?

Hours after the news of Udoka’s alleged relationship broke, Long shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story, alongside a video of a peaceful nature scene. “When you see people change their whole life and start walking down a path of enlightenment,” the New York native’s caption read. “I’m talking about hugging trees, connecting with nature, loving themselves, embracing positivity, letting that light shine.”

The following day, she released a statement to Us thanking her “family, friends and the community” for supporting her through this difficult time. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events,” Long continued. “Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”