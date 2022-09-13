Ariana Grande

The “Dangerous Woman” songstress sparked romance rumors when she was photographed leaving Horan’s house in London in June 2015, which only intensified when he was seen at her hotel a few days later. However, Grande slammed the speculation during an interview with the U.K.’s Sun on Sunday later that month. “I’m tired of needing to be linked to a guy, I’m not Big Sean‘s ex, I’m not Niall’s new possible girl. I’m Ariana Grande,” she said at the time.

Later that month she told The Mirror that while Horan is “really nice,” she was “so tired” of talking about her love life.