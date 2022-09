Barbara Palvin

Horan was photographed holding hands with the model in December 2013, but The Sun reported that they had called it quits just two months later. Still, Palvin had nothing but nice things to say about the X-Factor alum. “He’s my friend,” she told Digital Spy in February 2014. “He’s a lovely guy — fun, Irish, sarcastic all the time. But, I’m sarcastic too.”