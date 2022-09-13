Ellie Goulding

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer briefly dated Horan in 2013 — and their romance quickly sparked speculation that Goulding had left Ed Sheeran for the “This Town” musician. However, she shared her side of the story in a June 2015 interview with Elle U.K., saying, “I did go on a few dates with Niall but I was never in a relationship with Ed. I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing.”

One year later, Goulding told Seventeen that she and Horan were still friendly with one another. “He’s a really, really lovely guy,” she said at the time.