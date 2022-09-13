Hailee Steinfeld

The Edge of Seventeen star and the “Nice to Meet Ya” singer first sparked romance rumors in January 2018, when they were spotted together at the West End production of Hamilton. “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” Steinfeld told Us later that month when asked about the relationship. “I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

The couple seemingly confirmed their romance in August 2018, when they were photographed kissing while running errands in Los Angeles.

Us confirmed in December of that year that the couple quietly split several months earlier. “They split months ago,” a source said at the time. “Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.”