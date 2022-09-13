Selena Gomez

Us Weekly reported that Gomez and Horan were spotted making out at Jenna Dewan‘s birthday party in December 2015. “Niall and Selena were seen kissing in the middle of the club, in front of everyone,” an eyewitness told Us at the time, adding that the pair spent the entire evening together. “Niall and Selena definitely seemed very close and like they were together. Niall got there first with his bodyguard, then the next thing I know, I looked over and Selena was there. They were very close together, talking and whispering.”

The source continued: “Selena and Niall left together. She grabbed his arm on the way out and held onto it.”

Despite being spotted out multiple times in the next few weeks, Gomez told Entertainment Tonight later that month that she and Horan were just friends. “Oh my god! No [we’re not dating]” she said at the time. “I love him, I