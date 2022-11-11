June 2022

The proud parents celebrated their twins’ first birthday at Disneyland, with Cannon telling a hilarious story about Zion and praising De La Rosa’s skills as a mother in the caption.

“Such a beautiful day today!! June 14th! A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!! Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth! I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me. It’s actually happening in this photo!! Piss everywhere! LOL😂,” the comedian joked.

“And @hiabbydelarosa you are Super Woman!! I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother!” he added. “It’s their birthday today but you’re the one that should be celebrated!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”