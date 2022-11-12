November 2022

The pair welcomed their third child together, Beautiful Zeppelin, on November 11.

“Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed,” Cannon penned an open Instagram letter to his partner. “Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. … You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!”