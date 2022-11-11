Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Nick Cannon, Abby De La Rosa’s Relationship Timeline: Kids, Polyamory and More

By
Congrats! Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth, Welcomes 3rd Child
Abby De La Rosa. Courtesy Abby De La Rosa/Instagram
9
7 / 9
podcast

September 2022

De La Rosa not only opened up about her polyamorous relationship with Cannon on the “Lovers and Friends” podcast, but fiercely defended herself as a mother in the process.

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” she said at the time, adding, “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

See Full Gallery