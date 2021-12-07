Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s Relationship Timeline

December 2021
Following their little one’s passing, Cannon explained that Zen initially went to the doctor for a sinus issue when he was 2 months old before he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. There was fluid build-up that required immediate surgery and his son’s condition got worse during Thanksgiving.
The rapper detailed a trip that he took with Zen to see the ocean, which turned out to be his last moment with his son, saying, “He was the most loving. We called him Z Chilling. He was always smiling. He had the most beautiful spirit.”
Scott, for her part, shared several videos of her baby boy via her Instagram Stories after Cannon confirmed the tragic news.