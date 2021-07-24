Christina Milian

Cannon and Milian worked together on Love Don’t Cost a Thing and sparked a romance on set. They dated for two years before splitting in 2005 — and the breakup seemingly inspired some of Milian’s most scathing music.

In 2019, the Falling Inn Love actress claimed she had found text messages while they were dating that hinted Cannon was unfaithful, which prompted the pair to call it quits. The Drumline actor reacted to his ex’s allegations on an episode of the Power 106 radio show, arguing, “I don’t think I did anything wrong.”