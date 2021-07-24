Mariah Carey

The Grammy winner and the radio personality tied the knot in the Bahamas in 2008. Three years later, they welcomed fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe. After initially separating in 2014, the duo briefly reunited before their divorce was made final in 2016.

“You put the kids first,” Cannon explained of his post-split relationship with Carey in 2017. “But then when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside.”