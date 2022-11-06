Nick Carter and Brother Aaron Carter's Ups and Downs Through the Years

December 2017

Despite Nick publicly offering support amid his brother’s sobriety journey and stints in rehab, Aaron denied that they had any personal interactions.

“He started trying to lecture me and stuff like that,” Aaron told Us at the time. “He’s not my parent. I do me, he does him. I love [Nick], but he can be a punk sometimes. But I will be in his corner no matter what. I love my brother and I really hope he’s just happy, healthy, doing the same thing and focusing on his career.”