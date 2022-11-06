Nick Carter and Brother Aaron Carter's Ups and Downs Through the Years

November 2022

Us confirmed on November 5 that the former child star had been found unresponsive in his California home, where he was pronounced dead. Aaron is survived by son Prince, born in 2021, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know,” Nick wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing throwback family photos. “I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. … God, Please take care of my baby brother.”