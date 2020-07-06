Amanda Kloots

Cordero’s widow confirmed his death via Instagram on Sunday. In doing so, she thanked the actor’s doctor and the support she’s received from fans worldwide. “To Nick’s extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion,” she explained. “You’re a diamond in the rough.” ⠀

Kloots added, “I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3 p.m. everyday as the world sang Nick’s song, “Live Your Life.” We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, ‘they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,’ I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man.”