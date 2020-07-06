In Memoriam

Zach Braff, Viola Davis and More React to Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Tragic Coronavirus Death

By
Bernadette Peters Stars React to Broadway Star Nick Cordero Tragic Coronavirus Death
 Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
24
19 / 24

Bernadette Peters

“RIP Nick Cordero. Sending love to Amanda and Elvis,” the actress tweeted.

Back to top