Florence Pugh

The Little Women actress addressed her pal’s death by sharing a video of an old vocal performance of Cordero’s from April 2019. “We lost one of the great ones today,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “My friend Nick Cordero passed this morning, holding hands with all his loved ones. Him and his wife @amandakloots have been fighting extremely hard for 90 days. He caught COVID 19 in March and has been hospitalised ever since despite having no pre-existing health conditions. This was him April ‘19! In his element. On stage whilst commanding the entire audience so intensely, you could have heard a pin drop.”

Pugh noted how “shocking and devastating” it was to witness “one of your own come down as hard as he did,” adding: “Over the last few months I’ve wanted to ask myself every day- what can I do to help? But, instead I’ll ask all of you. What can WE do to help? We still can. Help the world by continuing to take this virus seriously. Wear your mask, respect others’ space, clean your hands and please be safe. This is far from over. Nick, we love you to infinity and beyond. Rest In Peace you beautiful, beautiful man.”