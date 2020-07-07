Katharine McPhee

“A young talent, full of contagious energy and a big future was taken from us way too soon,” the American Idol alum tweeted on Monday, July 6. “Amanda, there hasn’t been a day during Nick’s battle that I haven’t thought of you and your Elvis. My heart and prayers are with you going forward as well. I’ve been told that Nick cared most about being a husband and father, and his relentless fight against this virus was only a testament to that. It is clear he loved you beyond words.

McPhee starred in Waitress two years after Cordero left the production in 2016 and took time to address her Broadway community as they work through this major loss. “To my Waitress family, I am thinking of all of you who knew & loved Nick and am here for you,” she wrote. “Our paths only crossed briefly once – but from the time I saw him to every performance I’ve seen of his, it is apparent that he was a force to be reckoned with on & off the stage.”