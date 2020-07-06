Sarah Michelle Gellar

“I’m not even sure what to say right now. Today, @nickcordero1 lost his battle with covid. For everyone out there thinking this disease is harmless, it’s not,” the Buffy actress said via Instagram, sharing a snap of the family of three. “Nick leaves behind a beautiful wife @amandakloots and the most precious son, who just celebrated his first birthday without his father. Amanda, because of this horrible disease we can’t even hug you. But it’s important that you know, there is an army of people here, ready to support you in ANY and EVERY way possible.”

Gellar added, “I wish you understood the inspiration that you have been to so many, and I hope that brings you even the smallest bit of comfort through all this. But none of this is fair. ‘Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.’ #ripnickcordero.”