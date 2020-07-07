Selma Blair

The Cruel Intentions actress penned a lengthy note in Cordero’s honor one day after his wife confirmed the news of his death. “There has not been a day where he has not entered my prayers. Because of the love and saint-like enthusiasm @amandakloots has given to their love and his hopes of recovery,” she wrote via Instagram. “They were madly in love. With a one year old son, Elvis. Because of Amanda, my heart has grown, as so many have been moved by witnessing her heroic faith and love. Their bond has changed my life. Amanda has changed so many lives. With her soul, laid bare. The love and energy are ferocious around this family.”

Blair noted that “moving forward” would be unspeakably challenging for Kloots and her family, and encouraged her followers to consider contributing to their GoFundMe to help support them in their time of need. “Supporting Amanda in this time would be a blessing,” she added. “We love you Amanda, Nick and Elvis. And family. I hold you as my own should you ever need anything from me. Bless this journey. Rest In Peace Nick. You gave a hell of a fight to ‘live your life’ 🖤 #ripnickcordero.”