In Memoriam

Zach Braff, Viola Davis and More React to Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Tragic Coronavirus Death

By
Zach Braff Stars React to Broadway Star Nick Cordero Tragic Coronavirus Death
 Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
24
2 / 24

Zach Braff

“Nick Cordero passed at 11:40 a.m. today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart,” he wrote via Instagram on July 5, sharing a photo of Cordero and Kloots. “The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one-year-old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.”

Back to top