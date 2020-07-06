Zach Braff

“Nick Cordero passed at 11:40 a.m. today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart,” he wrote via Instagram on July 5, sharing a photo of Cordero and Kloots. “The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one-year-old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.”