A Better Week

Kloots updated fans after a visit to her husband on June 26, saying on her Instagram Story that Cordero “had a better week this week than last, which is great.” She added that after starting the morning with some blood pressure issues, his medication was decreased and “it seems like he’s doing really great again, so that is good.” The Ohio native admitted that almost three months into his battle, she hates leaving her husband at the hospital and going home: “It breaks my heart.”

“Sometimes leaving is just so hard, but I put on The Karate Kid, a movie that we love,” she told her followers. “A movie about inspiration and strength and growth and so I thought he would enjoy watching that.” Kloots added that she hopes “for a better day and continued strength and stability for tomorrow.”

On June 28, Kloots shared a video of their son walking, adding, “His dad would get such a kick out of him right now.”