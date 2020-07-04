An Unsure Future

Kloots gave an update about her husband during an Instagram Story on July 3. “My husband has been in the ICU for 91 days. We don’t know if he’ll make it. I hope and pray every single day of my life that he does. But, if he does make it, I don’t know when he’ll be able to work again,” she said. She also addressed “negativity” that she’s received on the social media platform and reassured followers that she has continued to focus on her business amid the rough time. “I am a business owner. I’ve had my fitness business for four years. I’ve worked every single day of my life. I’ve never not worked. I work hard and I’m proud of that,” she said.