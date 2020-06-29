‘Day 85’

The fitness guru shared a heartbreaking update on her “profoundly weak” husband, nearly three months after his battle with the coronavirus began. “This will take time, a long time,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw.” Despite helping Cordero with “passive physical therapy,” the Bullets Over Broadway star still “cannot move his body yet.” Though Kloots has attempted to keep a positive mindset through her family’s challenging time, she can’t help but feel like her husband’s condition is “defeating.”

“I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined,” she wrote. “People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room every day. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side anything can happen!”