Double Lung Transplant

Kloots opened up about her husband’s COVID-19 battle during a CBS This Morning interview on July 2, and revealed how he’s doing now that he’s on day 90 in the hospital. “He is doing OK. He’s stable. Nick’s body is extremely weak. Muscles have atrophied, so he can’t move his body yet,” she told Gayle King. “He can still open his eyes, and when he is alert and awake, he’ll answer commands by looking up or down, yes or no questions. When I’m asking him, he will even try to smile or move his jaw. The nurses have all said that he answers my questions the best.”

The next step, according to the former Rockette is for Cordero to undergo a double lung transplant. “We think that that is most likely the possibility,” she explained. “[There’s] a 99 percent chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live. That is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate for that.”

