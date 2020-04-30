Family Support

Speaking to CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, Kloots opened up about the journey her husband has been on since testing positive for COVID-19. “We drove to the emergency room and we dropped him off, and this is one of the saddest parts, we thought I would see him in two hours,” the dancer explained on April 30. “We just weren’t thinking … I didn’t even give him a kiss or a hug because we were also kind of self-isolating from him because we have this 10-month-old baby and I couldn’t get sick, I’m still breastfeeding.”

She later added her appreciation for all the love and support that her family has received in their difficult time. “When he hears that everyone is playing his song every day … and praying for him, and now it’s on the radio, Gayle. He won’t believe it,” Kloots said. “I go to the hospital every day. I stand outside of Cedars. I play Nick’s song. … I cheer him on from outside of Cedar Sinai every day.”