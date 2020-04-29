Fever

“Unfortunately, they are not able to remove the ventilator today and put the trach [tube] in because overnight — or earlier this morning — he got a fever that caused his blood pressure to drop slightly,” Kloots shared on April 27. “They are trying to just really make sure that this fever doesn’t really go anywhere or get out of control. They’re doing a couple tests to try [to] find out the source of this fever.” The celebrity trainer added that he was put back on “a little bit of blood pressure medication” and doctors “set aside the ventilator removal until they get this under control.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.