Finally Awake

Kloots announced that while Cordero is still very “weak,” he has awakened from his coma. “He is a true superhero. I mean, we have just come such a far, far away,” she said in an Instagram Live on May 12. “He’s in there and everything is looking good. It’s like you don’t want to get yourself too excited because it’s been such a road. But that’s why I say it’s a very long road still. We are still in a very long road, but we are in the beginnings of recovery.”