Helping Hand

Zach Braff revealed that Kloots and her 10-month-old son, Elvis, are staying in his guest house while Cordero recovers in the hospital. “Well, I am OK, but I’m very close to this because one of my best friends in the world, Nick Cordero, and his wife and baby have been living in my guest house for seven months as they were house-shopping in L.A. to make the move out here,” Braff told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on April 30. “He’s 41 and he’s unconscious at Cedars — he’s on a ventilator. He’s lost his leg due to complications and every day we don’t know what will happen. So, his wife and baby are living in my guest house, and thank God they’ve been joined by her amazing brother and sister who are taking care of her and helping her with the baby.”