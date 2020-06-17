Major Milestone

Kloots was feeling emotional leading up to Elvis’ 1st birthday on June 10. “Tomorrow is Elvis’ first birthday. He was born at 6:41 a.m. We have some fun things planned for the little guy,” she said during an Instagram Story one day earlier. “I’ll definitely be FaceTiming with Nick at some point. It breaks my heart that Nick can’t be there. I literally can’t even talk about it because it makes me so sad.” The former Rockette later admitted that she was expecting it to be a really difficult day while her family celebrated her little one without Cordero nearby. “I’m trying to prepare myself for the emotional day of Elvis turning 1, but then [also] not having Nick there, knowing how much he’d want to be there,” she said. “I think it’s going to be really hard.”