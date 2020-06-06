News

Nick Cordero’s Coronavirus Battle: Everything to Know About His Ever-Changing Condition

By
Nick Corderos Coronavirus Battle: Everything to Know About His Ever-Changing Condition
 Shutterstock
25
25 / 25

New Treatment

Kloots revealed on June 5 that her husband underwent stem cell treatment with the hope that it would heal his lung. “We have started stem cell treatment for Nick, and that just finished,” she said via her Instagram Story. “We decided on this a couple of days ago, and the hospital got it movin’. … I’m just hoping that it can help him. Even if it helps one percent, right? Even if it just bridges us to the next level in healing for him. I’m super excited about it. And I can’t wait to see if anything comes of it to help repair, strengthen Nick’s lungs and get him any better. So fingers crossed.”

Back to top