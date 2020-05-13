On the Mend

Kloots revealed that medical professionals were beginning to see improvements in Cordero. “We just got another update on Nick from the hospital and the doctor has confirmed that Nick is starting to follow commands,” she shared via her Instagram Stories on May 11, noting that this could be “a huge, big, huge deal” in regards to him waking from his coma.

“He is very, very, weak still, so it is very slow progress, when they ask him to do things. But they can see he is trying, which is awesome,” she continued. “Obviously it is registering, and he’s trying to do the things that they ask him to do. This is such a blessing, I can’t even tell you. It’s just so exciting.”