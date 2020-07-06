Saying Goodbye

Kloots confirmed her husband’s passing in an Instagram post on July 5. “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” she wrote as she thanked his doctor and fans around the world for their support. “My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”