Showing Wake-Up Signs

As of May 6, Cordero is showing early stages of tracking, “which means he’s starting to wake up,” Kloots said via her Instagram Story. She explained that although the Broadway star had already opened his eyes, “nothing’s been behind it,” so this is “huge.”

“Now he’s slowly starting to show signs,” she continued. “Again, these are early, early signs, and super small movements that not only one nurse saw, but a couple.” The fitness guru is hoping her love will be awake by Mother’s Day, but no matter what she is “feeling a little bit of relief” after the doctor’s check-in.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.